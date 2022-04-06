Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.