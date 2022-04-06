Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $393.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

