Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 6%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 9,221,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 16,456,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).
The firm has a market cap of £8.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.36.
About Oracle Power (LON:ORCP)
Read More
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.