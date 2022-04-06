Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Up to $34.72

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.72, but opened at $35.64. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 44,974 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $62,479,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

