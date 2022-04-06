Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.03

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

