Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.03

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.