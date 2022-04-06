Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 88,043 Shares

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 71,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.