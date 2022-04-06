Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 88,043 Shares

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 71,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.
