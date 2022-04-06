OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. 1,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,132. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $236,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

