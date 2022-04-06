OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KIDS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.79.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $236,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

