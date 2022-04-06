OSB Group’s (OSB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.46) to GBX 790 ($10.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 707.40 ($9.28).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 578.50 ($7.59) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 527.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 520.93. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.34) and a one year high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

