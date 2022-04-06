Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,053 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.56.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

