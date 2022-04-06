Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

