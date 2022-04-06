Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.71

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.71 and last traded at $96.74, with a volume of 735439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

