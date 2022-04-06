OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

