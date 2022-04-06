Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

OR stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.45 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $20,944,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

