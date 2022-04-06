Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -117.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

