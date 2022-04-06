Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 1,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

