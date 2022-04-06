Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading Down 2.9%

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.91. 125,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 416,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on OB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Outbrain ( NASDAQ:OB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Outbrain had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Outbrain Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

