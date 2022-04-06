Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading Down 2.9%

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.91. 125,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 416,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
Several research firms have weighed in on OB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.
Outbrain Company Profile (NASDAQ:OB)
Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outbrain (OB)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.