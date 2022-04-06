Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OVV stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

