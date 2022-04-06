P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $27.30

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $27.86. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 1,241 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $598.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

