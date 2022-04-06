Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.27. Approximately 7,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 461,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.