Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.27. Approximately 7,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 461,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

