Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $290.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.75), with a volume of 103716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.59).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.70. The firm has a market cap of £132.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65.
About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.