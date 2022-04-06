Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $290.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.75), with a volume of 103716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.70. The firm has a market cap of £132.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.