Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 768,538 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
