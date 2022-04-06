Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.80

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 6545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 65,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

