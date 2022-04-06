Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Panasonic stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

