Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.33.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA opened at $106.73 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $89.20 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,336.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.