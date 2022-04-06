Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 31,649 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.

Shares of PARR opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $794.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Par Pacific by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

