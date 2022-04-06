Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.68 and last traded at $36.70. Approximately 20,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,794,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

PARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

