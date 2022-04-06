Pareto Securities Upgrades Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) to “Buy”

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Securitas alerts:

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Securitas has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.