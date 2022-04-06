Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.37

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.37 and traded as high as C$26.54. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$26.49, with a volume of 570,438 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.29.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.41.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. Also, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$136,150. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,060 shares of company stock worth $3,256,997.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.