Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) versus Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Head to Head Contrast

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Patient Portal Technologies alerts:

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.7, meaning that its stock price is 470% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patient Portal Technologies and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00

Conduent has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.03%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conduent $4.14 billion 0.25 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -27.00

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats Patient Portal Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patient Portal Technologies (Get Rating)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Portal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.