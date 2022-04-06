Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 125 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $12,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total value of $10,918.75.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $10,675.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,181,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

