Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paya will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Paya in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Paya by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Paya by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.