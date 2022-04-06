PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

