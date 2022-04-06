Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down to $34.83

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.83, but opened at $33.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.