Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.44) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.50.

PSO stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

