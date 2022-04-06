PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.4% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 65,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

