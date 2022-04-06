Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $303,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461 shares of company stock valued at $928,112 over the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

