Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $316.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.57.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

