Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 65,343 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,343 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 310,953 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at $1,518,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 79,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 69,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares during the period.

Stoneridge stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $546.33 million, a PE ratio of 182.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

