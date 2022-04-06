Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.26. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 48,088 shares.

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $24,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $5,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.