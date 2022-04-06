Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,870,580 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.
About Petrel Resources (LON:PET)
