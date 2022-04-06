PetroDollar (XPD) Price Tops $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, PetroDollar has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $12.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PetroDollar Profile

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

