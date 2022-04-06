Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Sara Akbar Acquires 4,780 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider Sara Akbar purchased 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,582.30).

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 104.99 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £547.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. Petrofac Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

