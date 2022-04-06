PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.64

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.01. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 30,577 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.93.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). PetVivo had a negative net margin of 5,480.00% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter worth $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PetVivo in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PetVivo in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PetVivo in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

