Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PFE traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. 167,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,718,208. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $294.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

