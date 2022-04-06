Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

