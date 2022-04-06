Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

