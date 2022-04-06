Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given New GBX 710 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.70) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $722.50.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

