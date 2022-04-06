PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Reaches $0.0252 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $229,949.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

