Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 11,481 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $936.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Photronics in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

